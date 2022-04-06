WORLD
Germany squashes darknet platform for drugs
BERLIN — German investigators on Tuesday shut down a Russian-language darknet marketplace that they say specialized in drug dealing, seizing bitcoin worth $25.3 million.
Prosecutors in Frankfurt described the “Hydra Market” platform as the world’s biggest illegal darknet marketplace. They said they seized its server infrastructure in Germany.
The shutdown was the result of investigations underway since August, in which US authorities participated.
The US Treasury Department also announced, Tuesday, it was sanctioning Hydra as well as a virtual currency exchange, Garantex, that operates out of Russia.
The Hydra platform had been active at least since 2015, German prosecutors said. They added that, as well as illegal drugs, forged documents, intercepted data and “digital services” were offered for sale. They said that it had about 17 million registered customer accounts and more than 19,000 registered sellers.
NATION
Oklahoma state House ok’s anti-abortion bill
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval, on Tuesday, to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has previously said he’d sign any anti-abortion bill that comes to his desk.
The bill is one of several anti-abortion measures still alive in Oklahoma’s Legislature this year, part of a trend of GOP-led states passing aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative US Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.
