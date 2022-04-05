WORLD
Ecuador prison riot leaves 20 dead
QUITO, Ecuador — A clash between prison gangs armed with guns and knives left 20 people dead, Ecuadorian officials said, Monday, and they announced that they had fully regained control of the penitentiary.
Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said five of the dead had been mutilated, six hanged and one poisoned during the clash, Sunday, in Turi, about 190 miles south of the capital. At least five people had serious injuries.
Speaking to Radio Democracy, Carrillo linked the riot to a “criminal economy” with links to politics, but he did not expand on that.
The government in the past has blamed confrontations on drug gangs linked to Mexican cartels.
Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans
ATHENS, Greece — Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International Monetary Fund, two years ahead of schedule, the country’s finance minister said, Monday.
Christos Staikouras hailed the payment as “a very positive development” that would mean significant savings in debt servicing costs.
“This closes a chapter that opened in May 2010, when Greece appealed to the fund for financial support,” Staikouras said.
Greece’s European Union bailout lenders gave the formal go-ahead last week for the early repayment of the outstanding loans worth 1.86 billion euros ($2 billion). Their approval was needed as the initial requirement was for early IMF repayments to be made in parallel with those made to European lenders.
NATION
Two slain at Indiana gas station
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man fatally shot two people, Monday, at a gas station in southern Indiana, then took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them, authorities said.
The man was arrested, Monday morning, after police opened fire at the vehicle in New Albany, located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. The woman fell from the vehicle before it was driven toward officers.
Both the suspect and the woman were taken to a hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier Monday, a man and woman were slain outside a gas station in New Albany.
