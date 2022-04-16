N. Korea marks key anniversary
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea, on Friday, celebrated the milestone birth anniversary of its late founder with a mass dance, fireworks and calls for stronger loyalty to his grandson and current leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program.
The 110th birthday of Kim Il Sung comes after North Korea conducted a spate of weapons tests in recent months, including its first full-range intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017. Experts say North Korea aims to expand its arsenal and ramp up pressure on the United States while nuclear diplomacy is stalled.
“Let’s work harder in devotion to our respected comrade Kim Jong Un and on that path ultimately realize the dreams of our great president (Kim Il Sung) to build a powerful socialist state,” the North’s state-run website Uriminzokkiri said in a commentary.
Kim Il Sung’s birthday is the most important national holiday in North Korea, where the Kim family has ruled under a strong personality cult since the nation’s founding, in 1948. Kim Jong Un became a third-generation leader after his father Kim Jong Il died, in late 2011.
Mother sues Virginia troopers who killed her son in chase
RICHMOND, Va. — The mother of a Black 18-year-old fatally shot by police after a chase last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two state troopers.
LaToya Benton, the mother of Xzavier Hill, filed the complaint, Thursday, in US District Court in Richmond without legal representation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. She said at a news conference that other attorneys had declined to take her case but she hopes one will come forward to assist.
“I filed the lawsuit today to get some accountability for my son,” she said.
State police spokesperson Corinne Geller told the newspaper the department does not comment on pending litigation.
Hill, of Charlottesville, was fatally shot, in January 2021, after a traffic chase along Interstate 64 outside of Richmond. Authorities said the troopers fired their weapons after Hill displayed a firearm.
