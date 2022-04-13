WORLD
Putin vows to press invasion
YIV, Ukraine — President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled. He insisted, Tuesday, the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses. Russian troops have been thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital and are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region. Ukraine said, Tuesday, it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops there. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.
NATION
No charges for Purdue cop,Black student in campus incident
INDIANAPOLIS — A special prosecutor says a white Purdue University police officer seen on cellphone video using his elbow to pin a Black student’s neck to the ground won’t face charges. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says the officer used reasonable force when the student resisted arrest and repeatedly refused to comply with the officer’s commands. Cummings said in a report, Monday, that the student, 24-year-old Adonis Tuggle, also won’t be charged in the Feb. 4 incident, although “probable cause exists.” Purdue said in a statement, Tuesday, that Officer Jon Selke has apologized to Tuggle and school officials have agreed on steps to prevent a repeat incident on campus.
Prosecutors: Three face hate crimes charges in attack on gay man
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Florida prosecutors say they have filed hate crime charges against three people accused of severely beating a man because of his sexual orientation. Forty-four-year-old Inna Makarenko, 43-year-old Yevhen Makarenko and 21-year-old Oleh Makarenko were each charged, Tuesday, with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping. All three face possible life sentences. Prosecutors say the three family members broke into a Pompano Beach home last August and beat a 31-year-old gay man so badly that he has become permanently blinded and sustained other serious injuries.
