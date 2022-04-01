WORLD
Egypt, Norway to work together on energy projects
CAIRO — Egypt and Norway, on Thursday, signed an agreement for several projects to enhance their cooperation in developing renewable energy.
Egypt has been racing to launch environment-friendly projects in the lead-up to the 27th UN Climate Change Conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, in November.
“The excellent relations between our countries are broad,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said at a press briefing in Cairo with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly attended the signing ceremony between representatives of Egypt’s Sovereign Fund, the Norwegian Norfund and Scatec, Norway’s leading renewable power producer, according to a Cabinet statement.
The agreement envisages projects for the production of renewable energy, green hydrogen and the building of a green infrastructure in African countries.
“African countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change, and it is positive that Egypt has taken on the responsibility of leading this year’s climate summit,” Huitfeldt said, Wednesday, before arriving in Cairo.
Earlier this month, Egypt signed a $5 billion memorandum of understanding with Scatec to establish a plant in the Suez Canal area for producing green ammonia from green hydrogen. The plant, which is to go live, in 2025, is expected to produce one ton of green ammonia a year, with a potential to expand to three tons, the government said.
NATION
Seized cocaine, marijuana brought to San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A big haul of cocaine and marijuana seized from vessels in the Eastern Pacific was offloaded from a US Coast Guard cutter in San Diego Bay, on Thursday.
The 11,300 pounds of cocaine and more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana valued at about $223 million were seized in eight interdictions on the high seas, the Coast Guard said.
The interdictions were conducted by the US cutters Kimball, Legare and Spencer, and the Canadian vessel HMCS Yellowknife. The Honolulu-based Kimball brought the contraband to San Diego.
“Illicit drugs cost our country nearly $200 billion every year in crime, health, safety and lost productivity,” Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, the Coast Guard’s Pacific area commander, told a dockside press conference.
“But it’s not just about keeping drugs off the streets of our country,” he said. “Our combined operations provide important contributions to regional stability in Central and South America, and very broad security implications all along our southwest border.”
Capt. Thomas D’Arcy, commander of the Kimball, said 15 individuals were detained during the seizures.
