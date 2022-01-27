WORLD
UN terminates tech chief after sexual harassment claims
UNITED NATIONS — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has terminated the UN employment of his undersecretary-general on technology after a yearlong investigation following allegations of sexual harassment, the United Nations announced, Wednesday.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he could provide no other information about the investigation by the UN’s internal watchdog, the Office of Internal Oversight Services, and reasons for Fabrizio Hochschild’s termination because “the accountability process is confidential.”
According to UN officials speaking anonymously because the allegations have not been made public, complaints were initially filed, in early January 2021, by three women who worked with Hochschild in recent jobs, including coordinating preparations for the commemoration of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary.
The officials said dozens of other complaints against Hochschild were filed afterward, including allegations of bullying and abuse of power.
NATION
Guam group fights Air Force plan to blow up munitions
HONOLULU — A community group on Guam is challenging the US Air Force’s plans to blow up bombs and other waste munitions at a base on the US territory, saying it could contaminate water supplies and threaten endangered species.
The group devoted to protecting Guam’s natural and cultural resources alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court, Tuesday, that the Air Force violated federal law by not evaluating cultural and environmental impacts from open burning and detonating munitions on ancestral lands.
“I don’t want the Air Force to poison the ocean my children swim in, the water we drink, and the sacred land we all depend on,” said Maria Hernandez, a member of the group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian.
The plan to burn and detonate about 35,000 pounds of bombs and other munitions each year in the open air on Tarague Beach at Andersen Air Force Base doesn’t comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, said the environmental law organization Earthjustice, which represents the local group.
Six injured in explosion at chemical plant
WESTLAKE, La. — An explosion, Wednesday, at a southwest Louisiana chemical plant has left at least six people with minor injuries.
The explosion occurred at an empty ethylene dichloride storage tank shortly before 11 a.m., a spokesperson for Westlake Chemical South told news outlets
Two of the injured were taken to Oschner Christus St. Patrick Hospital and three were taken to Lake Charles Memorial. One was treated at the scene, plant spokesperson Joe Andrepont told The American Press.
Because the storage tank was empty, the fire was extinguished shortly after the explosion. A large plume of smoke was visible throughout the area. Several residents posted photos on social media.
