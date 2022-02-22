WARSAW, Poland — World leaders are making another diplomatic push in hopes of averting a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but those efforts were dealt a serious blow when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees, Monday, recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
The move, made as shelling continues in those areas, could be a precursor to the Kremlin sending in troops and weapons to support Russian-backed separatists.
Doing so is sure to deepen already inflamed tensions between Russia and the West.
The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin only if the Kremlin refrains from launching an assault on Ukraine. Even in advance of any invasion, however, both Biden and the European Union said they would move ahead with targeted sanctions in response to Putin’s decrees.
In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel called Russia’s recognition of the disputed territories “a blatant violation of international law.”
A Biden-Putin meeting would offer some new hope of averting a Russian invasion that US officials said appeared imminent, as an estimated 150,000 Russian troops await Putin’s orders to strike.
Here is a look at the latest developments in the security crisis in Eastern Europe:
Putin signs decrees
In a long, ranting speech during a meeting of the Russian presidential Security Council, Putin charged that Ukraine had inherited Russia’s historic lands and after the Soviet collapse was used by the West to contain Russia.
His decision to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine severely ratcheted up the volatility. Western officials fear that Russia could invade Ukraine any moment, using skirmishes in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an attack.
The decree allows Russia to sign treaties with rebel territories in eastern Ukraine and openly send troops and weapons there.
The decision came, Monday, after the Russian Security Council meeting, and it effectively shatters the 2015 Minsk peace agreements, which ended large-scale fighting. Violence has nevertheless simmered — and has seen a spike in recent weeks in the wider crisis.
A US official said that a recognition of the two regions would be “condemnable.”
“If carried out, this would again result in the upending of the rules-based international order, under the threat of force,” Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told a special session of the organization in Vienna.
The meeting of Putin’s presidential Security Council followed televised statements by separatist leaders, who pleaded with Putin to recognize them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.
(1) comment
BFD this is Sniffles (Biden) way of deflecting...so you don't realize what a Pathetic Failure he is....The Democrat Weasels are just doing a change up because they are sinking fast....and if you vote for these POS they will become Scum once again after the elections are over with. The Democrats had their chance...and they Failed. Do you enjoy paying more for Gas, Food, Energy....? Of course the Main Stream Media Scum will tell you all is "Good" because they are Lying POS and are not really a News Organization....CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN all lying Scumbags...IMHO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.