FILE - Displaced people who have arrived at a camp wait for plot allocation on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia, on Sept. 19, 2022. Somalia is in the midst of the worst drought anyone there can remember.

DAVOS, Switzerland — The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program says support from donors like the United States and Germany have allowed it to postpone — though not entirely avert — famine in Somalia but stressed that “we’re not out of this yet.”

WFP Executive Director David Beasley said countries in the Horn of Africa have faced “unprecedented climate impact” from years of drought, and the UN agency had been expecting to announce famine in Somalia before donors “stepped up in magnificent ways.”

