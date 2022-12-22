Nurse Sexual Assaults

Two women who say a nurse sexually assaulted them while they were unconscious in intensive care are shown inside the offices of their attorneys, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Denver. The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — Two women who say a nurse sexually assaulted them while they were unconscious in intensive care filed a lawsuit, Tuesday, against the Colorado hospital where they were being treated, alleging the hospital’s management didn’t do enough to prevent the abuse.

The lawsuit — which is proposed as a class action suit — alleges St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction and SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare, the companies that ran the hospital, knew or should have known about the actions of the nurse, Christopher Lambros, who has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. Police say Lambros would record himself sexually abusing female patients while they were unconscious or incapacitated.

