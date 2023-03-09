South Korea International Women's Day

Participants hold signs representing International Women's Day during a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

 Lee Jin-man

MADRID — From demands for constitutional rights in Islamabad to calls for economic parity in Manila, Paris and Madrid, International Women’s Day demonstrations in cities around the world Wednesday highlighted the unfinished work of providing equity for half of the planet’s population.

While activists in some places celebrated political and legal advances, observances also pointed to repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence globally.

