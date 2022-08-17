Obit Wolfgang Petersen

FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen, left, poses with actors, from second left, Emmy Rossum, Josh Lucas and Kurt Russell during a press conference in Tokyo May 17, 2006 to promote their film "Poseidon," a remake of the 1972 cult disaster classic "The Poseidon Adventure." Petersen, the German filmmaker whose WWII submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career, died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara, File)

 Katsumi Kasahara

NEW YORK — Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose World War II submarine epic “Das Boot” propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died. He was 81.

Petersen died, Friday, at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood after a battle with pancreatic cancer, said representative Michelle Bega.

