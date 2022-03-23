LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Tuesday, were searching for a man officials said opened fire on a group of people who tried to stop him from beating a dog.
Witnesses reported seeing the man striking the dog, Monday evening, at an apartment complex, police said in a statement.
When they shouted at the man to let the dog go, he pulled out a gun and shot at them before running away, the statement said. One person was struck by gunfire and hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
The suspect is described as around 21 years old and about six feet two inches tall. Police don’t believe he lives at the apartment complex, but he might have been visiting someone there.
