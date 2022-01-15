President Joe Biden, on Friday, tried to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining progress made in implementing his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.
“When we invest in infrastructure, we’re really investing in opportunity,” Biden said. “These are investments that will build a better America. It sounds like hyperbole, but it’s real.”
Sixty days after the infrastructure package became law, in November, the Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 bridges. Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and tribes.
The president is trying to regain a sense of optimism after his administration has endured a rough week. His economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate, while the Supreme Court halted his administration’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.
Biden said he’s determined to show that construction tied to the infrastructure package can better people’s lives.
Wow the AP Scumbags (IMHO) failed to mention Biden getting slapped in the face with the SCOTUS decision on the Vaccine Mandate B.S. Leave it to the Trash Bags at the Associated Press to manipulate the news...that's how Human Waste Rolls. Biden is a Loser and a Coward (kissing up to the Uber Left Woke Nutjobs), and his own party is embarrassed of the Clueless Moron. Biden raises his voice while making a speech, "Pretending" he has Courage...then minutes later they change his Diaper...Biden lol lol The Jokes on U.S.
