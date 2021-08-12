By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. — Wildlife officials in Wisconsin met Wednesday to consider a 130-animal limit for the state’s fall wolf hunt, saying they want to protect the population after hunters killed almost twice as many wolves as allotted during a rushed spring season.
The state Department of Natural Resources’ policy board took up the proposal in Milwaukee, with the vote certain to be contentious.
Wolves have always been a touchy subject in Wisconsin. The DNR’s latest estimates from the winter of 2019-2020 put the population at around 1,000 animals statewide, nearly three times the department’s goal of 350 wolves.
Farmers and residents across northern Wisconsin contend wolves menace their pets and livestock and hunting is the only way to control them. Conservationists counter that the population is still too small to sustain hunting. The fight grew even more intense after hunters this spring killed 218 wolves in four days, blowing past a 119-animal limit before the DNR could shut the season down. A University of Wisconsin study released last month also estimated another 100 wolves were killed by poachers after the animals lost their endangered species protection.
DNR officials said the 130-animal recommendation for the fall hunt is based on consultations with an advisory committee of local government officials, non-governmental organizations, tribes and conservation groups. The department concluded that the impact of the February hunt is still unclear and a quota of 135-140 animals probably wouldn’t result in a overall population reduction.
The working limit for state-licensed hunters could be lower than 130. Wisconsin’s Chippewa tribes are entitled to claim up to 50% of the quota across the ceded territory, a huge swath of northern Wisconsin the tribes handed over to the government in the 1800s. The Chippewa will not hunt wolves; they consider the animal sacred.
Nearly 60 people registered to speak at Wednesday’s meeting. Hunt opponents lamented the chaotic February hunt, complaining that it was held during the breeding season. They said a 130-wolf quota is excessive and reckless and urged the DNR to drop further hunting completely.
