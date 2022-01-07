William M. Ellinghaus, who as president of the American Telephone and Telegraph Co., the world’s largest corporation, helped preside over its breakup in the early 1980s — and who a few years earlier had been instrumental in saving New York City from default — died, Tuesday, at his home in Bronxville, New York. He was 99.
A gregarious executive known for his community service and his support of the arts, Ellinghaus was president and chief operating officer of AT&T at the height of its power, near the end of his 44-year career in the telephone industry. In settling a long-standing government antitrust suit, he oversaw the divestment of the company’s regional Bell System into independent telephone companies, in exchange for entry into lucrative new telecommunications markets.
Besides helping to rescue New York City from near bankruptcy in the 1970s, Ellinghaus became the executive vice president of the New York Stock Exchange and chairman of New York-area PBS station WNET.
He received 10 honorary doctorates from leading colleges and universities, although he had never attended college.
Straight out of high school in Baltimore in 1940, he was hired for an entry-level job by the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co., a regional company.
