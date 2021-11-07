William G. Conway, an animal conservationist who redefined (but failed to rename) the Bronx Zoo in New York, and who helped recast America’s urban wildlife parks into crowd-pleasing natural habitats designed to generate support for endangered species worldwide, died, Oct. 21, in New Rochelle, New York. He was 91.
His death, in a hospital, was announced by the Wildlife Conservation Society, where he had spent virtually his entire career. He joined the society, in 1956, as an assistant bird curator and retired, in 1999, as president and general director.
Conway single-mindedly transformed the society’s signature attraction in the Bronx from a famous but fusty cloister for neurotic caged specimens into a collection of lush natural environments where the animals presumably felt more at home, and where visitors benefited from a more authentic educational experience.
On his watch, the Bronx Zoo opened the Children’s Zoo and exhibits including World of Birds, JungleWorld, the Baboon Reserve and the 6.5-acre Congo Gorilla Forest.
“Today the Bronx Zoo/Wildlife Conservation Park contains more examples of progressive zoo exhibit design than any other, almost all of them based on concepts by William Conway,” David Hancocks, an architect and designer of zoos and nature centers, wrote in “A Different Nature: The Paradoxical World of Zoos and Their Uncertain Future” (2002).
Conway’s tweedy attire, and his use of Britishisms such as “cheerio,” suggested that he hailed from the Midlands rather than the Midwest (he was born in St. Louis).
But New York officials discovered that there was a flinty negotiator behind that facade in the 1980s, when the conservation society assumed responsibility from the city government for managing and renovating the impoverished municipal zoos in Central Park, Prospect Park in Brooklyn and Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, as well as the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
By the time Conway retired after 43 years, the society was involved in more than 300 conservation projects in 52 countries. In the preceding decade, attendance at the city’s zoos and aquarium had grown to 4.4 million from 3.1 million; the society’s budget had more than doubled, to $78 million; membership had tripled, to nearly 95,000; and private fundraising had doubled, to $21 million.
Conway tactfully named animals after rich benefactors: Astor the elephant for society matron Brooke Astor; 11 giraffes for James Walter Carter, a coal mogul. Asked in 1999 whether only oligarchs get naming rights, he told The New York Times, “I confess there are a pair of gibbons at JungleWorld named for my wife and myself.”
Conway “redefined what zoos and aquariums should be and how they should operate,” Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo, said in a statement after Conway’s death, adding that at the society, and as president of the American Zoological Association, Conway focused on “care, ethics, integrity and conservation,” including swapping animals between zoos to improve the likelihood for breeding and genetic diversity.
One metric that has not increased at New York’s zoos is the number of elephants, now down to two in the Bronx. (When one gave birth, in 1981, to a 180-pound bull calf, Conway proudly declared, “It’s the first elephant born in the New York area in about 9,500 years, although I guess that was a mammoth.”)
In 2006, after several elephants at the zoo had died of disease or injuries, Breheny announced that no more would be acquired. (Conway said flamingoes and penguins were his favorite animals, anyway.) Instead, the society would devote its resources to conserving them in the wild.
“The justification for removing an animal from the wild for exhibition,” Conway said in an early report, “must be judged by the value of that exhibition in terms of human education and appreciation, and the suitability and effectiveness of the exhibition in terms of each wild creature’s contentment and continued welfare.”
In recent years, the Nonhuman Rights Project, an animal-rights organization, has been pursuing a habeas corpus case to liberate one of the two elephants still in the Bronx, a female named Happy, on the grounds that she isn’t.
