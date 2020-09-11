RIO DE JANEIRO — Wildfire has infiltrated a Brazilian state park known for its population of jaguars, as firefighters, environmentalists and ranchers in the world’s largest tropical wetlands region struggle to smother record blazes.
The fire had surrounded the Encontro das Aguas (Meeting of the Waters) park in the Pantanal, located at the border of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul states, but rivers helped keep the blazes at bay. Then the flames advanced and have been wreaking destruction for over a week. There’s little outlook for any near-term help from rainfall, according to the Mato Grosso firefighters’ spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Sheila Sebalhos.
“The forecast isn’t good,” Sebalhos said by phone from the state capital of Cuiaba, after spending weeks in the fire zone.
Some 200 jaguars have already suffered injury, death or displacement because of the fires, according to Panthera, an international wild cat conservation organization.
The Pantanal is home to thousands of plant and animal species, including 159 mammals, and it abounds with jaguars, according to environmental group WWF.
