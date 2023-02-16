APTOPIX Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Payton Gendron sheds tears as he listens to impact statements during his sentencing for charges including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate in an Erie County court room in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

 Derek Gee

BUFFALO, NY — A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.

Anger briefly turned physical at Payton Gendron’s sentencing when a man in the audience rushed at him. The man was quickly restrained; prosecutors later said he wouldn’t be charged. The proceeding then resumed with more emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.

