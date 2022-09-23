WASHINGTON — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians.
“If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis, imperiling the health and lives of women in all 50 states,” according to a preliminary analysis of the bill by Jennifer Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council chairwoman, that was obtained by The Associated Press. “It would transform the practice of medicine, opening the door to doctors being thrown in jail if they fulfill their duty of care to patients according to their best medical judgment.”
The measure introduced, last week, by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, proposes a nationwide ban that would allow rare exceptions. The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-controlled Congress. GOP leaders did not immediately embrace it and Democrats are pointing to the proposal as an alarming signal of where Republicans would try to go if they were to win control of the Congress, in November.
Many in the United States had believed the constitutional right to abortion, established by the Supreme Court almost 50 years ago, could never be overturned. But that protection was stripped away this year by the court’s conservative majority, and advocates are leaving nothing to chance.
A majority of those questioned in a July poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research said Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.
Vice President Kamala Harris urged Democratic attorneys general at a meeting, Thursday, in Milwaukee to keep fighting for abortion rights in the states. She singled out Wisconsin’s Josh Kaul, who is up for reelection in November, for filing a lawsuit to challenge the state’s 1849 law banning abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Sen. Lindsey Graham is off his rocker...I am a (R) but I supports abortion rights ...just not late term abortion, which almost becomes murder. In 2022 society should be able to fix this issue.
