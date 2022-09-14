CORRECTION Twitter Whistleblower Congress

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko testifies to a Senate Judiciary hearing examining data security at risk, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Twitter’s former security chief told Congress, Tuesday, there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users.

These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company.

Twitters Jack Dorsey, and Parag Agrawal are POS. Huge Traitors..and a fine example of Human Scum (IMHO). They are also huge liars....Elon Musk should get Twitter for half the price he original offered them...(before he found out Twitter and its staff are POS).

