FBI Sexual Misconduct

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. A U.S. senator is pressing the FBI for more information after a whistleblower alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades, according to a letter early from the senator early Oct. 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

WASHINGTON — A US senator is pressing the FBI for more information after a whistleblower alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades.

The whistleblower told the office of Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that the Justice Department launched the review of the FBI’s disciplinary database, in 2020, following an Associated Press investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving at least six senior FBI officials.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

DOJ, FBI, and Joe Biden are all Traitors that lick the boots of the Chinese. """sexual misconduct allegations involving at least six senior FBI officials""". Think the FBI misconduct was with underaged minors...? (I Do). ""It found that several senior FBI officials have avoided discipline — quietly transferring or retiring with full benefits""...lets strip the "full benefits" from those that are found guilty, and put them is prison. Christopher Wray seems to be a Weasel and Attorney General Merrick Garland comes across as a Pedophile (IMHO). I don't know Garland just has that look about him. I bet the public would be shocked if Garlands digital devices were confiscated and revealed. I wonder if Garland ever went to Jeffrey Epstein's Island...? Where Bill Clinton was a tour guide.... because he spent so much time there. Take note America...The Queen of England (Elizabeth) handled it well across the pond...Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal patronages...She still loved him...but was ashamed of him. America gives the Pedophiles a "pass" (Clinton, and etc etc etc IMHO). The Queen was a Classy lady....God rest her soul.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.