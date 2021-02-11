TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution — on wheels this time, rather than traditional rallies and marches amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East.
Rouhani said the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward.
He said Iranians who resisted Trump pressures also were effective in Trump’s overthrow.
Trump lost the US November election to Democrat Joe Biden, who wants to revive the deal, but insists that Iran must first reverse parts of its nuclear program. That’s created a contest of wills between the nations. The 2015 atomic deal saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
On domestic issues, Rouhani, who has served the maximum of two consecutive terms, urged a high turnout in the June presidential election that will decide his successor. Traditionally, high turnout brings moderate presidents to office in Iran.
Meanwhile, waving Iranian flags, chanting “Death to America,” “Death to Israel” and burning US and Israeli flags as has become a ritual in Iranian protests, Iranians in cars and on bikes commemorated the 42nd anniversary of the revolution that ousted the West-backed monarchy and brought Islamists to power.
For Rouhani, it’s the last such anniversary speech. Iranians are expected to elect his successor in presidential elections in June. Rouhani has served the maximum two mandates for president under Iran’s constitution.
