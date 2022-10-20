North Carolina Shooting Neighborhood

Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood entrance sign becomes a makeshift memorial Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, following Thursday's mass shooting in the neighborhood and on the nearby Neuse River greenway trail. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

 Travis Long

RALEIGH, N.C. — An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away.

These were among the victims of a shooting rampage, last Thursday, in North Carolina’s capital city, Raleigh, that claimed five lives and wounded two others.

