There was a tense calm, Monday, in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia’s invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance.
The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day as a huge military convoy rumbled toward Kyiv. A Ukrainian delegation held talks, Monday, with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Putin, urging him to halt the offensive.
Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.
On the ground, Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for the time being.
US officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.
As talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations wrapped up near the Belarusian border, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv itself.
Russian troops have been advancing slowly on the capital city of 3 nearly million people. On Monday, a 17-mile convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles from the center of the capital, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company. Those images also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge.
Long lines formed outside Kyiv supermarkets, Monday, as residents were allowed out of bomb shelters and homes for the first time since a curfew was imposed, Saturday. Some found food but others didn’t.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have sought safety at night in Kyiv’s subway system and other makeshift shelters around the country, where parents try to calm their children’s fears. Despite the shortages, lack of privacy and other challenges, Ukrainians were trying to put on a brave face.
“It’s much harder for soldiers at the front. It’s embarrassing to complain about the icy floor, drafts and terrible toilets,” said 74-year-old Irina, who sought safety in a Kyiv underground station and would not give her last name. Her grandson Anton is among those fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities said at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, where social media videos showed apartment buildings being shelled. However, they warned that the actual figures could be much higher.
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office had confirmed that 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded in Ukraine since Thursday, though she cautioned the tally was likely a vast undercount.
Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. The meeting ended with no immediate reports of agreements, but Mykhailo Podolyak, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said further talks could take place “in the near future.”
Before the meeting, Zelenskyy’s office said Ukraine would demand an immediate ceasefire.
In a move sure to antagonize the Kremlin, Zelenskyy signed an application, Monday, asking that Ukraine be allowed to join the 27-nation European Union.
He posted photos online of himself signing the application, and his office said the paperwork was on its way to Brussels, where the EU is headquartered. The move was largely symbolic, as Ukraine is very far from reaching the EU’s membership standards, and the bloc is expansion-weary and unlikely to take on new members anytime soon.
Seems Ukraine is being used to deflect our attention away from something else...I wonder what that could be....?
