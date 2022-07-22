ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s decision to turn in his resignation after his “unity” coalition broke apart dramatically in Parliament was the latest step in a political crisis that could take months before a new government is solidly in place to lead the European Union’s third-largest economy. By Thursday afternoon, about the only certainty was Italians are going to the ballot box, on Sept. 25, some six months early. Italy’s perennially bickering parties are already off and running, some of them losing key stalwarts in their ranks over the choice by three coalition partners to desert Draghi, who in 17 months achieved statesman-like status in Europe. Rallies, petitions and pleas by citizens, mayors and lobbies to save the government ultimately went unheeded.
