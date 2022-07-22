APTOPIX Italy Politics

Italian Premier Mario Draghi waves to lawmakers at the end of his address at the Parliament in Rome, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Premier Mario Draghi's national unity government headed for collapse Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signaling the likelihood of early elections and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 Andrew Medichini

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s decision to turn in his resignation after his “unity” coalition broke apart dramatically in Parliament was the latest step in a political crisis that could take months before a new government is solidly in place to lead the European Union’s third-largest economy. By Thursday afternoon, about the only certainty was Italians are going to the ballot box, on Sept. 25, some six months early. Italy’s perennially bickering parties are already off and running, some of them losing key stalwarts in their ranks over the choice by three coalition partners to desert Draghi, who in 17 months achieved statesman-like status in Europe. Rallies, petitions and pleas by citizens, mayors and lobbies to save the government ultimately went unheeded.

