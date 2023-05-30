Turkey Election Domestic Challenges

Journalists work outside presidential palace as they wait for Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the election day, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Erdogan has won reelection in a runoff Sunday, following a nail-biter first round two weeks earlier. Having secured another five years, Erdogan now faces a host of domestic issues, from a battered economy to pressure for the repatriation of Syrian refugees. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

 Ali Unal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection in a runoff Sunday, following a nail-biter first round two weeks earlier. Having secured another five years, Erdogan now faces a host of domestic challenges in a deeply divided country, from a battered economy to pressure for the repatriation of Syrian refugees to the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake.

Inflation in Turkey hit a staggering 85% in October before easing to 44% last month — although independent experts think the latest figure still masks how severe the cost-of-living crisis is in a country where people are having trouble paying skyrocketing rents and buying basic goods.

