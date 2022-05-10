HONG KONG (AP) — There was little doubt about John Lee’s election as Hong Kong’s next leader.
The city’s former security chief received more than 99% of the vote from a committee stacked with mostly pro-Beijing members. He was the sole candidate in Sunday’s vote.
On July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain to China, Lee will take over as chief executive of the semi-autonomous territory from Carrie Lam. She leaves after five tumultuous years that spanned pro-democracy protests in 2019, a subsequent crackdown that snuffed out virtually all dissent, and Hong Kong’s worst Coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 9,000 people this year.
Who is he?
Lee, 64, spent more than three decades in the police force before he was appointed undersecretary of Hong Kong’s security bureau in 2012. He was promoted to security minister in 2017 in Lam’s government. He was a key figure in pushing for a proposed extradition bill in 2019 that would’ve sent Hong Kong suspects to mainland China, where courts operate under the ruling Communist Party.
What does Lee’s election mean for Hong Kong?
Experts have said that Beijing’s endorsement of Lee signals the central government is looking for someone reliable to ensure that its authority in Hong Kong is never questioned again.
The city was promised freedoms not found in mainland China when the British handed it over, in 1997. But such Western-style liberties, including the freedom of press and assembly, have been seriously eroded with the implementation of the national security law. Over 150 people, most of them pro-democracy supporters, have been arrested and many others fled abroad or keep quiet.
Lee has also pledged to enact a local legislation to protect against security threats, known as Article 23 of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law. Previous attempts to pass the bill have failed because of strong local opposition. Article 23 stipulates that the city shall enact its own laws to prohibit “any act of treason, secession, sedition, subversion against the Central People’s Government,” as well as “theft of state secrets.”
