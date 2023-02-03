Hawaii Dead Whale Plastic

In this photo released by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, an excavator makes numerous attempts to free a whale from the shoreline and move it onto Lydgate Beach in Kauai County, Hawaii, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Scientists suspect the large sperm whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend may have died from an intestinal blockage because it ate large volumes of plastic, fishing nets, and other marine debris. (Daniel Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

 Daniel Dennison

HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.

The body of the 56-foot long, 120,000-pound animal was first noticed on a reef off Kauai on Friday. High tide brought it ashore on Saturday.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

C'mon the Associated Press is a pack of Lying Scumbags (IMHO)...I wouldn't be surprised if the AP reporter "stuffed" the whale.

