CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has settled with Kroger for $68 million over its role in distributing highly addictive prescription painkillers into the US state that has lost more lives to opioid overdoses per capita than any other.

That brings West Virginia’s total opioid litigation dollars up to more than $1 billion, more than any other state per capita, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said at a press conference at the state Capitol in Charleston.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

"""" Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said “Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them,"""” ......Hey AG Patrick Morrisey.. does that mean you will hold Joe Biden accountable for all the Fentanyl he allows to flow into America "every day"...? Or is money, and massive lawsuit winnings your main concern..and your words are B.S. ...? please clarify.

