CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has settled with Kroger for $68 million over its role in distributing highly addictive prescription painkillers into the US state that has lost more lives to opioid overdoses per capita than any other.
That brings West Virginia’s total opioid litigation dollars up to more than $1 billion, more than any other state per capita, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said at a press conference at the state Capitol in Charleston.
“Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them,” he said.
Kroger was the last remaining defendant in a lawsuit involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. The state had been scheduled to go to trial with the pharmacy chain in June.
The settlement with Kroger resolves the lawsuit that alleged the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as an opioid distributer in the state, contributing to oversupply that helped fuel a crisis that has claimed the lives of thousands of residents.
The money won’t bring back the lives that have been lost from “the opioid menace,” Morrisey said. “Our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in the state.”
Over the past four years, drug manufacturers, distribution companies, pharmacies and other companies with roles in the opioid business have reached settlements totaling more than $50 billion with governments.
"""" Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said “Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them,"""” ......Hey AG Patrick Morrisey.. does that mean you will hold Joe Biden accountable for all the Fentanyl he allows to flow into America "every day"...? Or is money, and massive lawsuit winnings your main concern..and your words are B.S. ...? please clarify.
