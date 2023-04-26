United Nations Russia

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, serving as the president of the Security Council gavels in a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Monday, April 24, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a UN meeting Monday, accusing Moscow of violating the UN Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded by defending his country’s military action and accusing the US and its allies of undercutting global diplomacy, the foundation of the United Nations, which was created to prevent a third world war.

