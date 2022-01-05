Weiss, of ‘humanist’ street photographers, dead

Sabine Weiss, whose arresting photographs of dirty-faced children, food-stall vendors and Roma dancers captured the struggles, hopes and occasional moments of humor on the streets of postwar France, died on Dec. 28 at her home in Paris. She was 97 and considered the last member of the humanist school of photography, whose ranks included Robert Doisneau, Brassaï and Willy Ronis.
Her assistant, Laure Augustins, confirmed the death.
When she started out, in the late 1940s, no one called Weiss and her cohort “humanists”; that term came later, when historians in the 1970s began to elevate their work to canonical status. But they were undoubtedly a school, united by a common interest in capturing the spontaneous events that revealed the universal dignity of everyday life.
They also all embraced advances in camera technology — smaller, portable, with faster and more reliable mechanisms — that gave them the freedom to wander around Paris shooting whatever caught their eye.
“What I shot at the time was essentially people in the street,” Weiss said in an interview for the Jeu de Paume, a cultural institution in Paris that held an exhibition of her work in 2016. “I liked that, and was drawn to it. I had to take photos of something, but never set pieces, always spontaneous.”
Her home turf were the streets and garbage-filled empty lots of a Paris just then emerging from decades of war and poverty. A boy and girl pumping water from an alley well; a horse bucking in a snow-strewn field; an aged couple burying their pet dog — moments like these, at once quotidian and profoundly moving, were her stock and trade.
The only woman among the humanists, Weiss bridled at that label, because she considered her street photography to be just one part of her oeuvre. Most of her career was spent as a fashion photographer and a photojournalist, shooting celebrities like Brigitte Bardot and musicians like Benjamin Britten.
“From the start I had to make a living from photography; it wasn’t something artistic,” Weiss told Agence France-Presse in 2014. “It was a craft, I was a craftswoman of photography.”
Despite her early inclusion in two major exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art — “Postwar European Photography,” in 1953, and “The Family of Man,” in 1955, both curated by Edward Steichen — she rarely showed her personal work, one reason she remains less well-known than her fellow humanists.
That has started to change: She has been the subject of three major exhibitions in France over the last decade, and a new generation of fans has come to admire her preternatural intuition for what Henri Cartier-Bresson, an older member of the humanists, called the decisive moment — the fleeting smile, the sudden jump for joy that revealed a subject’s inner reality.
“She was a very spontaneous photographer,” Virginie Chardin, who curated two of the shows, said in a phone interview. “She was interested above all in the people.”
Sabine Weber was born on Jan. 23, 1924, in Saint-Gingolph, Switzerland, nestled between Lake Geneva and the French border. Her father, Louis, was a chemist, and her mother, Sonia, was a homemaker.
