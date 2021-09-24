SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Boatman Noor Muhammad struggles to row as his boat moves deep into famed Dal Lake in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir. He presses hard on his oar to untangle the vessel from thick vegetation.
“It is very difficult to paddle through most of the lake,” he complains. He says authorities “spend a lot of money but they don’t clean it properly.”
Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year.
Dal Lake appears pristine in the area where hundreds of exquisitely decorated houseboats bob on its surface for rent by tourists and honeymooners. But farther from shore, the lake is a mixture of mossy swamps, thick weeds, trash-strewn patches and floating gardens made from rafts of reeds.
Research by the University of Kashmir in 2016 found that only 20% of the lake’s water was relatively clean while 32% was severely degraded.
At least 15 major drains in the city empty into the sprawling lake, contaminating it with sewage and pollutants like phosphorous and nitrogen, officials say.
Tariq Ahmad, a houseboat owner, says about 900 registered houseboats contribute only a “small fraction” of the pollution in the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.