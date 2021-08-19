Two of the nation’s wealthiest foundations have created a new $7.5 million fund to help give tenants more say in housing matters, as millions of Americans struggle to make rent and face possible eviction as a result of the pandemic.
The HouseUS Fund, supported by the Ford and Robert Wood Johnson foundations has committed about $1.6 million this year to grassroots organizations that are working to help people stay in their homes. The fund will also support groups that advocate to provide renters with access to lawyers and eliminate certain late fees and penalties levied by landlords, among other things.
With a goal of raising a total of $20 million, the fund’s co-directors, Syma Mirza and Kevin Simowitz, say HouseUS will not focus on providing low-interest loans or grants to help reduce risk for lenders that finance homes for low-income residents, things that philanthropy has often done to support affordable housing. Instead, the co-directors would like to help tenants organize and have more say in securing a place to live for the long run.
“This fund is not about building housing or building homes, it’s about building power,” Mirza says.
