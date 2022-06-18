WASHINGTON — The wreckage of Watergate and Jan. 6 are a half-century apart yet rooted in the same ancient thirst for power at any cost.
Two presidents, wily and profane, tried an end run around democracy.
Mysteries from both affairs endure as the House inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the Capitol intersects with this week’s Watergate 50th anniversary.
Is there a smoking gun to be found in Donald Trump’s deceptions? Or did we already see it when he summoned angry supporters to a “wild” time in Washington, called for them to “fight like hell” and mused that perhaps his vice president — one of the few “no” men in his compliant cabal — should be hanged like the insurrectionists demanded?
Trump had lost the election and sought to cling to power. But Nixon? A key question may be why he even bothered to go rogue.
Nixon was on a comfortable path to reelection when bumbling burglars tied to his campaign committee broke into Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate office building, 50 years ago, Friday and got caught.
The chapter-upon-chapter exposure of his cover-up and efforts to obstruct justice drove him from office, nearly two years later, when he quit rather than face a likely conviction in an impeachment trial. Three Republican leaders from Congress went to the White House and helped convince him that he was doomed.
In contrast, Trump was desperate, having convincingly lost the 2020 election when he dispatched his own bumblers — lawyers, aides, hangers-on — as well as the violent mob at the Capitol on a quest to upend the results and keep him in office. Few in his party publicly urged him to accept defeat.
Watergate is the American presidential scandal by which all others are measured. It brought down a president. Yet Jan. 6 was the one that spilled blood.
Watergate had a powerful afterburn, leading to Republicans being tossed out of Congress by the dozens, in 1974. This time, there is near unanimity that the party will make gains.
Michael Dobbs, author of “King Richard: Nixon and Watergate — An American Tragedy” from 2021, said the system worked in Watergate because Congress, the courts and the press did their job in establishing a chain of criminal activity that led Nixon to resign.
“The system was under stress then,” he said, “but is under much greater stress, today.”
When the Senate Watergate committee conducted its landmark hearings starting, in May 1973, inflation was heading toward 9% by year’s end, about where it is now. The stock market crashed. Then as now, people had pressing distractions.
But Americans were riveted by the spectacle of a president sinking slowly into disgrace. More than 70% told a Gallup poll they watched the televised hearings that spread over nearly three months of that summer.
The Jan. 6 hearings, to date, are less about investigators discovering new facts than about showing and telling what they’ve already found out in months of methodical work.
To Dobbs, evidence of Trump’s direct involvement in planning or inciting the riot with the intention of overturning the election would constitute a Nixonian smoking gun.
The challenge for the Jan. 6 inquiry and any prosecution that may follow is “the ambiguous nature of Trump’s statements from a legal point of view,” he said. “’Fight like hell’ can be interpreted in different ways.”
(1) comment
First of all the Associated Press is a pack of lying Scumbags...Propaganda is their specialty. The Jan 6th Dog and Pony show is for Morons, and Parasites. Anyone that is still going after President Trump is a Weasel trying to make sure he doesn't run again. How is Sniffles (Biden) working out for you...are you enjoying Soaring Inflation. Are you enjoying paying more for Food, and Energy...? How about those Record Gas Prices !! Biden is the Biggest Loser America has ever seen.
