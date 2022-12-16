BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s Federal Police, on Thursday, began serving dozens of search warrants targeting supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro for blocking highways after his election loss, authorities said.
The operation was ordered by Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes, who also presides over the nation’s electoral authority. He is responsible for two investigations into Bolsonaro supporters regarding allegedly anti-democratic acts and the spread of fake news on social media regarding the election.
