Election 2022 Georgia Senate Walker

FILE - Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, flashes a police badge as he speak to supporters during a campaign rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. Yet Walker, through a major chicken processor that he touts as a principal partner to one of his primary businesses,  has benefited from years of unpaid labor by drug offenders routed to the facility by Oklahoma state courts.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the US Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities.

“If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned a trade, and you give an incentive for a company to hire him so he can make a living for himself,” Walker said, Aug. 17, in Kennesaw, Ga.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Weak...very Weak. The Democrats are desperate. In Georgia you are put on a chain gang and forced to pave new roads...for free. But most prisoners "never" return....Unlike Cali and other states where there is a constant revolving door....and where almost everyone is a "Repeat Offender".

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.