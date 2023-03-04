Religious Freedom Bill West Virginia

In this image provided by the WV Legislative Photography, Catherine Jones watches people speak during public hearing in the House of Delegates Chamber for a bill that would codify the right of West Virginia residents to challenge government regulations that interfere with their religious beliefs, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Jones, a gay woman who spoke against the bill, said it is going to do nothing but "legalize discrimination against already marginalized communities." (Perry Bennett/WV Legislative Photography via AP)

 Perry Bennett

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia bill described by supporters as a tool to protect religious freedom and labeled a “license to discriminate” by LGBTQ rights advocates is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

The “Equal Protection for Religion Act,” wasn’t expected to receive a vote until later in the session, but the GOP-supermajority Senate suspended legislative rules in order to vote on the bill Tuesday, just a day after it had passed in the House of Delegates.

