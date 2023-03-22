Obit Willis Reed Basketball

FILE - New York Knicks NBA basketball player Willis Reed celebrates in the dressing room after the Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-99 to win the NBA championship in New York, May 8, 1970. Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He was 80. Reed's death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family.(AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.

Reed’s death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. The cause was not released, but Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team during their game against New Orleans on Feb. 25.

