MILNER, Ga. — Vice President Mike Pence warned conservative Christian voters in Georgia on Monday that a pair of high-stakes Senate runoffs might offer “the last line of defense” against a Democratic takeover in Washington.
The vice president’s visit to a Georgia megachurch launched a day of last-minute headliners, as President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden campaign in the state ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections that will determine which party controls the US Senate. It comes two weeks ahead of Biden’s inauguration and as Trump tries to galvanize Republicans around his efforts to subvert his election defeat and keep himself in power for a second term.
“In one more day, we need people of faith in this state to stand with leaders who will support life and liberty and the freedom of every American,” Pence declared at Rock Springs Church in Milner.
Republican David Perdue, who is seeking a second term as senator, addressed the church crowd by telephone while quarantining over Coronavirus exposure, warning that “the very future of our republic is on the line” and declaring the duty to vote “a calling from God.”
Republicans need just one victory between Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler to maintain Senate control and force Biden to contend with divided government. Democrats need a sweep for a 50-50 split, giving the tiebreaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will succeed Pence as the Senate’s presiding officer. That would give Democrats a Senate majority to go along with their control of the House and executive branch.
The stakes have drawn hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign spending to a once solidly Republican state that now finds itself as the nation’s premier battleground. Trump is scheduled for a nighttime rally in north Georgia, his second trip of the runoff campaign. Biden, also making his second runoff foray, will campaign in Atlanta in the late afternoon with Perdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff, and Loeffler’s challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
