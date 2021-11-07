ATLANTA (AP) — The first major election day following a year of relentless attacks on voting rights and election officials went off largely without a hitch. Unlike the 2020 presidential election, there were no claims of widespread fraud, ballots emerging mysteriously in the dark of night or compromised voting machines changing results.
The relative calm was a relief to those who oversee elections, but will it matter to those who still believe last year’s election was stolen from former President Donald Trump?
Election experts say even a smooth election cycle this year is unlikely to curb the distrust that has built up over the last year within a segment of the public. That skepticism has led to costly and time-consuming partisan ballot reviews, threats to election officials and new voting restrictions in Republican-controlled states.
“I’m extremely concerned that we’re not at the end of this,” said David Becker, a former US Justice Department lawyer who now heads the Center for Election Innovation and Research. “We’re not at the middle of this. We’re at the beginning of this, and nobody is addressing it particularly well right now, with the exception of the professional election officials who are keeping their heads down and doing their job.”
There has been no evidence of widespread fraud or other wrongdoing with the 2020 election, and those claims have been rejected by judges, election officials and Trump’s own attorney general. Nevertheless, two-thirds of Republicans said Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted two weeks after Biden’s inauguration.
Tuesday’s election featured problems typical of an election day that were quickly resolved: power outages, technical issues with equipment or too few ballots at particular polling places. In New Jersey, confusion over the reporting of election results circulated on social media. The Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Ciattarelli, had yet to concede but said after the election that he did not want supporters “falling victim to wild conspiracy theories or online rumors.”
Ahead of Virginia’s high-profile gubernatorial election, Trump had said in a statement that he was “not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on, and are going on.”
