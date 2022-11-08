Election 2022 America Votes

Tony Bergida looks over an electronic ballot while voting early at a polling place, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Olathe, Kan. Bergida, a 27-year-old father of two and the chair of the Kansas Young Republicans, said the top issue on his mind as he cast his ballot was the economy. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more.

They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other: the future of democracy.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Oh yeah...let's listen to the Human Waste at the Associated Press (IMHO). The Associated Press and its staff are a lying pack of Scumbags...with an agenda. China loves the Associated Press. The "Associated Press" when being a POS.... just isn't enough.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.