Iceland Volcano

A aerial shot of activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, which is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport. Authorities in Iceland say a volcano in the southwest of the country is erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended. (AP Photo/Ernir Snær)

 Ernir Snaer

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwest Iceland began erupting, Wednesday, the country’s meteorological authorities said — just eight months after its last eruption officially ended.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office urged people not to go near the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is located some 20 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

