HONOLULU (AP) — Lava was rising more than 3 feet per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii volcano that began erupting over the weekend after a two-year break, scientists said Tuesday.
Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater, the US Geological Survey said. A lava lake has formed, rising about 440 feet from the bottom of the crater.
Since the eruption began Sunday night, Kilauea has spewed some 2 billion gallons of lava, enough to cover 33 acres. The lava has been contained inside the deep crater.
It isn’t threatening to get close to people or cover property, like when Kilauea erupted in the middle of a residential neighborhood in 2018 and destroyed more than 700 homes.
Still, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has warned residents to beware of potentially high levels of volcanic gas, rockfalls and explosions.
