Russia Volcanic Eruption

FILE - Lava and steam are visible during the the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Shiveluch erupted on Russia's fareastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, spewing clouds of dust 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash. (Yury Demyanchuk, The Russian Academy of Sciences' Vulcanology Institute via AP, File)

 Yury Demyanchuk

MOSCOW (AP) — A volcano erupted early Tuesday on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 65,600 feet into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.

The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, extended over more than 300 miles northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust.

