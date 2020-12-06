Coronavirus infections across the US continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher.
A new daily high of nearly 228,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported nationwide Friday, eclipsing the previous high mark of 217,000 cases set the day before, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the US passed 2,000 for the first time since spring, rising to 2,011. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 1,448. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the US on Friday.
Several states saw surging numbers in the week after Thanksgiving, when millions of Americans disregarded warnings to stay home and celebrate only with members of their household.
In Arizona, health officials’ public messaging took on a blunt tone Saturday as the state reported the second-highest daily increase since the pandemic’s start and the outbreak’s fall surge continued to elevate occupancy rates of increasingly stressed hospitals closer to capacity.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said in a tweet that people should wear masks “around anyone who isn’t a member of your household, even those you know and trust.”
The state’s 6,799 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday trailed only the 10,322 new cases reported Tuesday, which officials have said included data delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The week saw a total of four daily reports of over 5,000 additional confirmed cases.
North Carolina reported a record increase in confirmed Coronavirus cases Saturday, with 6,018 new cases.
Indiana’s health department said Saturday that 7,793 more people in the state had been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the previous day. And Oklahoma recorded 4,370 newly reported Coronavirus cases Saturday, with the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases topping 3,000 per day.
