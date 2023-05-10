Indonesia Southeast Asia Sumit

From left, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Lao's Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith confer as they attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Rivan Awal Lingga/Pool Photo via AP)

 Rivan Awal Lingga

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia — Alarm over Myanmar’s still-unfolding deadly civil strife, including an armed attack on an aid convoy, and China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea are expected to challenge Southeast Asian leaders’ commitments to non-interference and consensus decision-making as they meet in Indonesia this week.

Top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations convened Tuesday in the resort town of Labuan Bajo to finalize the agenda ahead of the two-day summit of the 10-nation bloc’s heads of state.

