NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer who used his stun gun on a DoorDash driver wrote an arrest report saying the man had become argumentative while denying he was speeding, refused to hand over identifying information, demanded to see a supervisor and stayed in his car when ordered to get out.
The driver — who faces charges of speeding, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct based on the officer’s sworn affidavit — pressed record on his phone after he was pulled over. That recording, made public by the driver’s attorney, tells a different story.
It shows Delane Gordon holding his driver’s license as Collegedale Police Officer Evan Driskill stands with his taser in a firing position. “He said he pulled me over for a traffic violation and he’s gonna Tase me. You can’t do that officer because I called for your supervisor,” Gordon says.
The white officer repeatedly shouts “get out!” at Gordon, who is Black.
“I have my license. What is the reason?” Gordon asks.
“You refused to give your information. I told you to get out of the car. Now you’re resisting. Get out!” the officer says, pointing the stun gun closer to Gordon’s body.
“Sir, I feel uncomfortable, please get your supervisor,” Gordon pleads, at which point Driskill holsters the Taser and grabs him with both hands, trying to pull him down through the open door. “I don’t give a (expletive) what you feel like. I said get out,” the officer says.
“Why are you being like this,” Gordon asks while being grabbed. “Is this how y’all really are?”
The officer then steps back and fires his stun gun. “Oh my God, that’s not lawful sir. That’s not lawful,” Gordon says after crying out as he felt the jolt. The video released by his lawyer ends as Gordon reaches for the phone.
The Officer seems to be a Power Hungry POS...Videos (body cams) will help "remove" the power trip (and racism) that "some" (not all) officers are on.
