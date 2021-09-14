QUARTZ HILL — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000 Auxiliary will hold a POW/MIA dinner and remembrance on in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which will be commemorated on Friday.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the post, 4342 West Ave. L.
Dinner is lasagna with salad, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $12.
The remembrance is at 7 p.m. The auxiliary will hand out placards with the names and a few details of POW/MIAs and ask those in attendance to remember them.
“Come help us remember our lost and missing heroes and hear a little something about some of them,” Auxiliary President Jill Breslau wrote in an email.
For details, call VFW Post 3000 at 661-943-2225.
