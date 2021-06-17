CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Venus is hotter than ever, with a third new robotic explorer on the horizon.
A week after NASA announced two new missions to our closest neighbor, the European Space Agency said Thursday it will launch a Venus-orbiting spacecraft in the early 2030s. Named EnVision, the orbiter will attempt to explain why Venus is so “wildly different” from Earth, even though the two planets are similar in size and composition.
NASA will provide EnVision’s radar.
NASA’s own pair of upcoming missions to our solar system’s hottest planet — called DaVinci Plus and Veritas — will be the first for the US in more than 30 years. They’ll blast off sometime around 2028 to 2030.
“It’s a Venus hat trick!” tweeted NASA’s top science chief, Thomas Zurbuchen.
The Europeans have visited more recently, with their Venus Express in action around the hothouse planet until 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.