CARACAS, Venezuela — Wails pierced the walls of the walk-in clinic tucked among rundown homes in the heart of Venezuela’s capital. Artemis Parra got one vaccine in each arm, for polio and measles. The shots were free at the government site, and they filled gaps in the one-year-old’s vaccination record. But they weren’t enough to meet national requirements for children her age. Artemis needs two more, to protect against potentially fatal diarrheal and respiratory diseases. The government has no supply of those vaccines, so they’d cost $400 from private doctors — a bill her unemployed mother and government-worker father can’t afford.
Public health officials have long warned that Venezuela, with an unraveling health-care system and roughly a decade of political unrest, has alarmingly low vaccination rates. The country is banned from purchasing vaccines through a regional system that offers affordable prices until it pays off an $11 million debt — largely the result of a power struggle between the government and the US-backed opposition.
Specific data on vaccination rates have been elusive in Venezuela, where institutions are shrouded in secrecy, corruption and bureaucracy. The country hasn’t published rates, since 2015.
But an Associated Press analysis of rare government data and estimates from public health agencies shows that Venezuela’s vaccination crisis is growing, putting it among the world’s worst countries for inoculating children against potentially fatal diseases.
Many children lack several of the 10 vaccines recommended by 12 months of age, to protect against 14 diseases including polio, measles and tuberculosis. Two of the shots — those Artemis needs, to protect against rotavirus and pneumococcal disease — have hardly been given at all over the past several years.
Rates are lowest in states far from the capital and large cities. Government and opposition officials trade blame, but most agree: There are not enough shots for a population that desperately needs them in a country plagued by supply issues.
The low vaccination rates have led to a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, including outbreaks of measles and diphtheria, a serious infection of the nose and throat. The Americas, in 2016, became the first region in the world to be declared free of measles, only to see the Venezuelan outbreak begin, the following year.
Experts say political turmoil in Venezuela is largely to blame for the vaccination crisis, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating access issues.
“In situations of conflict, you often see a variety of different parties using the provision of health services as a way of generating favor,” said Katherine Bliss, director of the Immunizations and Health Systems Resilience program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. “That may also be manifested in a lack of trust in public authorities and a lack of trust in public programs, like vaccination programs.”
Bliss said overall vaccination rates dropped globally during pandemic lockdowns, and many nations rebounded. But Venezuela and others in Latin America struggled. They cannot fully fund vaccination programs but don't qualify for the aid available to the poorest nations. It’s no surprise that the starkest lags appear outside urban centers, said Bliss, who’s examined Venezuela’s public health in the context of its crisis.
“Equitable access to health is very challenging,” she said, noting that rural, indigenous populations “face greater challenges just in terms of access to the same kind of quality services that people in more populated regions may have.”
Data from Venezuela’s health department breaking down the percentage of children who have been immunized according to the nation’s vaccination schedule — provided to the AP by a medical professional on the condition of anonymity, for fear of retribution — show that roughly 70% of children had received one shot against measles but less than 30% had the standard required second dose. In the two southeastern states along the border with Brazil, the rate for the second dose is as low as 15% for that smaller, rural population.
Globally, 84% of all children received a first dose, and 70% got two, according to World Health Organization and UNICEF data.
The Venezuelan government did not respond to multiple inquiries from AP about the vaccine crisis — including the country’s shortage of shots, upcoming orders and vaccination needs, sources of vaccine doses, and its debt or payments.
For rotavirus and pneumococcal disease vaccines, United Nations agencies estimate Venezuela’s national rate at zero for both shots, and the Venezuelan document obtained by AP doesn’t list either vaccine.
